City to restrict traffic following Madison Mallards Fireworks show

MADISON (WKOW) — Several roads on Madison's north side are going to be impacted Monday evening because of the Madison Mallards Fireworks show.
Madison city officials expect the show to start between 9:30 and 10 p.m. It will last around 20 minutes.
The roadway restrictions are being put in place for after the show, in an effort to help traffic leave Warner Park. City officials laid out the following restrictions:
- Only right turns are allowed out of Warner Park
- No turns at the Northport Drive and North Sherman Avenue intersections
- North Sherman Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Northport Drive and the Warner Park Driveway
Officials urge drivers to allow for extra time if they need to travel around Warner Park during the restrictions.