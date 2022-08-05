Class I recall issued for pork lard sold from Green Co. meat processing business

JUDA (WKOW) — Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has issued a Class I recall for pork lard sold from Rackow’s Family Sausage in Juda.
The product being recalled is 4-lb. tubs of pork lard purchased before August 1, 2022.
This is a Class I recall, meaning there is a "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to DATCP.
DATCP says evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
Consumers who have this product can discard it. If you have questions regarding this recall, contact Jim Rackow at 608-325-4547.