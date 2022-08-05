 Skip to main content
Class I recall issued for pork lard sold from Green Co. meat processing business

  • Updated
Recall alert

JUDA (WKOW) — Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has issued a Class I recall for pork lard sold from Rackow’s Family Sausage in Juda. 

The product being recalled is 4-lb. tubs of pork lard purchased before August 1, 2022.

This is a Class I recall, meaning there is a "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to DATCP.

DATCP says evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.  

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have this product can discard it. If you have questions regarding this recall, contact Jim Rackow at 608-325-4547.