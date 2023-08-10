Classic Car Show held in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) – Car enthusiasts came together in Sun Prairie Thursday night to admire a host of classic cars at a Classic Car Show.
The cars ranged in color and era, but had one thing in common: Each was loved by their owner.
Colleen Burke, an organizer of the Classic Car Show, said the family friendly event aimed to share that love.
“With the classic cars, we're getting a different group of people coming down. So which is great. That's the whole point of all the events that we do to bring as many people downtown to see the businesses and what we have to offer,” Burke said.
The city’s Classic Car Show ran from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Cannery Square.
Admission was free.