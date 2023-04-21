Clean Boats, Clean Waters program hopes to prevent the spread of invasive species in Madison Lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Believe it or not, boating season is just around the corner. Many of us can't wait to get out and enjoy the beautiful lakes around us, but Clean Lakes Alliance wants to remind us to do it safely.
Dane County has laws in place when it comes to inspecting boating or water equipment for debris but the Clean Lakes program is focused on education.
"It's all about preventative frontline action and letting people know what they can do. It's not actually a regulatory program," said Caitlin McAleavey, Watershed Engagement Specialist with Clean Lake Alliance.
Graham says there are three simple steps to keep in mind: clean, drain, dry. Clean off all equipment, drain live wells and make sure all equipment is dry once taken out of the water to keep our lakes clean.
"Quite a few of our boaters and anglers are well aware that these rules are in place," McAleavey said.
One worker in the program helps educate people by simply striking up conversations at the pier.
"I would come to parks like Olin, Warner, Olbrich and basically just have conversations with boaters and ask them questions about where their boats have been and if they're aware of any aquatic invasive species in the area," said Pharaoh Graham, former watercraft inspector for the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program.
If you've spent time near any local boat landings you may have noticed watercraft inspectors like Graham checking undersides of boats, trailers or live wells. That's to ensure no plants or animals from one lake will be introduced to another.
"It's just a really important job because not all of the lakes in the Yahara Watershed have aquatic invasive species," Graham said. "So, just kind of giving them tips and tricks on how to clean their boat, drain their lives well and things to look out for."
McAleavey says throughout the Clean Boats, Clean Water program, she's learned just how much people who live in Madison love the lakes around us.
"It's really clear that a lot of people care about the lakes and want to make sure that they can stay as healthy as they can be," McAleavey said.
You can learn more about the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program or get involved by visiting their website.