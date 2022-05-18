Clean Lakes Alliance hosts annual meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local groups came together Wednesday to collaborate on ways to keep Madison-area lakes clean.
Clean Lakes Alliance hosted its annual meeting at the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison.
Local scientists, businesses, organizations and government leaders discussed how they can work together to keep local waterways healthy.
Nineteen organizations, including WKOW, joined an effort called "Renew the Blue."
"It's time to renew our effort towards blue lakes," said James Tye, the executive director of Clean Lakes Alliance. "It's a great way to kick it off with almost 400 people here today at the Edgewater Hotel."