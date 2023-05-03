Clean Lakes Alliance hosts community breakfast to highlight conservation efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Today, the Clean Lakes Alliance held a community breakfast at the Monona Terrace.
The WKOW team joined the event and learned from a collaboration between scientists, organizational leaders, heads of government, and officials from the Ho-Chunk Nation to learn more about the lakes (originally known as Teejop).
The keynote speaker was Samantha Skenandore, a Federal Indian and Tribal Law-experienced attorney for Quarles and an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. She supports advocating for laws that protect the land and water.
Skenandore says she joined the collaboration to fix a disconnect between environmentalists to Native nations. She says efforts like these not only protect the environment, but also sustain indigenous cultural heritages.
"It makes sense to be a strategy partner with clean lakes and to analyze and protect, preserve and share our indigenous traditional ecological knowledge with this community, and be more visible, be more vibrant, and just do better by our community" Skenandore said.
She also emphasizes people can learn a lot from the way native communities have been stewards of this land.
"This land was fully occupied and fully cared for," she said. "We need to understand how we did that."
Skenandore encourages folks to indigenize cities. To her, that means looking at each environmental issue as a cyclical issue that not only affects humans, but animals, insects, lakes, and entire ecosystems. She looks towards reinvigorating indigenous holistic methods of approaching climate issues.
"Old ways can become new ways. And certainly, we weren't struggling with the phosphorus issue, you know, 200 years ago, but we are now. And we want to be a part of that solution," Skenandore said.
