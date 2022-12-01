Clean Lakes Alliance kicks off 11th annual Mendota Freeze Contest

MADISON (WKOW) — It's that time of year again; the Clean Lakes Alliance is kicking off its 11th annual Mendota Freeze Contest.
No matter your meteorological expertise or age, you can guess the official ice-on date for Lake Mendota.
Everyone who guesses the correct date will be entered to win a $1,000 Land's End gift card.
According to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, which makes the official ruling on ice cover on the lakes, Lake Mendota has always frozen, even if it's just for a little while.
The Clean Lakes Alliance provided some 'freezing facts' to help contestants make a more educated guess.
|Earliest Freeze Date November 23, 1880
|Latest Freeze Date January 30, 1932
|Freeze Date Last Winter January 7, 2022
|Median Freeze Date December 20
You can find a full list of freeze dates online.
If you want to get in the running for that Land's End gift card, you can enter the contest on Clean Lakes Alliance's website.