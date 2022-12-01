Clean Lakes Alliance now accepts donations through Venmo

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance is now accepting donations over Venmo!
Clean Lakes Alliance founder and executive director James Tye said they're the first Madison area non-profit to set up a Venmo account after the platform rolled out its new charity profiles.
"This new platform should help us attract a new group of donors who use this platform regularly, as well as make it easier for us to collect donations at public events like Frozen Assets, Loop the Lake, the Community Breakfast, and FORE Lakes," he said.
If you want to donate, open up your Venmo app and search @cleanlakesallianceinc.