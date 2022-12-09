Clean Lakes Alliance takes a look back at where it all started, and where it's all going

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Celebrating over 10 years, the Clean Lakes Alliance is taking a look back at where it all started, where they are at today and where they see themselves going in the future.
The Beginning Stages of The Clean Lakes Alliance
The Clean Lakes Festival began in 2007 as an effort by the Mad-City Water Ski Team to raise money to help clean up the lakes.
Spending hours on the icy waters and taking in the wonders Wisconsin lakes have to offer year-round, they thought of other ways to support the lakes while also getting others involved.
It was November 8, 2010, when the Clean Lakes Alliance evolved from a volunteer group to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Their first board meeting was in January of 2011.
James Tye is the organizations Executive Director. He looks back on the 12 years and shares where they are at now, and where they hope to be in the future.
Where the Clean Lakes Alliance Stands Today
Since the very beginning, the alliance has strived to bring community, government and businesses together to face the challenges of the local lakes One of those challenges being phosphorus.
"The good news is the amount of phosphorus per gallon of water is actually going down," Tye said.
He said what they are doing is working, but just like everything else, they are going to have to work a little bit harder and a little bit faster.
Linda Nedelcoff is the Executive Vice President for the CUNA Mutual Group -- a business that serves as an active participant supporting the efforts of the Clean Lakes Alliance.
"The great thing I love about Clean Lakes Alliance is it really allows people to be able to support and contribute in a lot of different ways," Nedelcoff said. "They can volunteer their time, they can volunteer their talents, and they can also volunteer their resources."
Nedelcoff said they know they have a lot more intense rains, which means they have to stay on track to support the work happening right now.
By hosting events like Clean Lakes 101, Frozen Assets and Loop the Lake, the organization is drawing in community attention, participation and support.
"We can go beyond just building alliances of people, but really directing them how they can be the best stewards of the lands and waters to make them friendly and open to all and really give the tools to protect the lakes," Tye said.
Community support being something they said they rely on to keep the lakes in their healthiest state. They said when communities and businesses become involved, they better understand and care more.
The Future of The Clean Lakes Alliance
Supporting the work that is happening now, Tye said will support where they want to be in the future.
As they work to get more involved in their mission, they provide a list of 10 things you can do to impact the lakes.
You can find that list, here.