'Clean water is part of good health': Lake Forecast Program provides public conditions on Yahara Lakes

MADISON (WKOW) — Clean Lakes Alliance works tirelessly to keep Wisconsin waterways at their best.
One way they do this is through their growing Lake Forecast Program.
The program relies on dozens of volunteers to collect information about Lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, Kegonsa and Wingra twice a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Volunteers test everything from water temperature to water clarity. They also make observations about whether or not algae or wildlife are present.
Information collected by volunteers is then uploaded to both the Lake Forecast Program’s website and app, which give the public updates on conditions in real time free of charge.
Lori Wallman, who lives on Lake Wingra, has long loved lakes and felt called to volunteer to help preserve them.
“There are a million reasons we want to protect the lakes, right? Whether it's for environmental reasons, economic reasons, or just pure pleasure — you know, we recreate on the lakes as well,” Wallman said.
She said the program gets her outside and gives her satisfaction in knowing she is helping make a difference.
“It feels really good to know that I'm giving back a little bit,” Wallman said.
Additionally, she said the program is pretty straightforward and all of the supplies needed are provided.
“Really, anybody can do it,” Wallman said.
Jeff and Arlene Koizol also love lakes and have been volunteering with the Lake Forecast program from the beginning.
“It's been seven years already,” Jeff said.
Over time, they have watched the program grow.
“It's a lot of fun. You really feel like you're doing something,” Arlene said.
The program was established back in 2012 and the first water quality reports were collected in 2013 at 10 nearshore locations. Today, the program has grown to include 87 nearshore and seven offshore sites.
The Koziols say this is good news for the lakes and all who use them.
“So much of health is revolves around prevention,” Arlene said. “Clean water is part of good health.”
All three volunteers encourage people to consider doing it too.
“We all should be invested in the lakes, because they bring so much to the area and they are such treasures, you know, for the Madison and Dane County area,” Wallman said.
If you are interested in volunteering for the Lake Forecast Program, contact Caitlin McAleqvey at caitlin@cleanlakesalliance.org.