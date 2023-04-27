Clean Wisconsin hosts fundraising gala

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clean Wisconsin held its annual fundraising gala at Monona Terrace in Madison Thursday.
The organization works to protect clean air, clean water and protect against the impact of climate change.
"Environmental protection is a long game. It's a long journey. And so, nights like these are a good starting point to realize that change is happening, and that there is progress," said spokesperson Amy Barrilleaux.
She cites new standards for PFAS pollution and investments in clean energy.
27 sports director Karley Marotta served as the emcee of the event.