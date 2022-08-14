Clear the Shelter event provides animals forever homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 50 animals were adopted into loving homes this weekend at the Dane County Humane Society's 6th annual Clear the Shelter event.
There, all dog, cat, and critter adoption fees were reduced. And, potential adoptive pet owners were able to visit animals on a first come, first serve basis.
Lisa Bernard, Public Relations Coordinator for the Dane County Humane Society, said the goal is to help as many animals as possible.
"We have a variety of animals from dogs of all ages, cats of all ages. And then also rabbits and a few rats," Bernard said.
A total of 83 dogs, cats and critters were adopted this weekend.
Bernard said anyone who wasn't able to make it out to the Clear the Shelter event can still contact them about adopting an animal. She added that they are there to help new pet owners along the way.
"When we send them home, we send them home with a packet of information that has tips on how to introduce your pet to other pets, how to introduce your pet to their household, different ideas and such, and if they are struggling with the transition with their new pet, they can call us and we will offer them tips and other help," Bernard said.
