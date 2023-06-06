Clearing out and comfortable on Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front will sweep through tonight dropping dew points and clearing skies into the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.
We'll stay in the 70s through Thursday with a lot of sunshine expected through the rest of the week. We'll warm back into the 80s by Friday as clouds increase ahead of bigger and better rain chances this weekend. Rain chances will return late Friday night before fizzling out on Sunday, when temperatures dip back into the 70s.