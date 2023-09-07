Clearing out for the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a cloudy, Fall-like Thursday, our sky conditions are going to become more sunny as we head into Friday. The sunshine is expected to stick through the upcoming weekend as well. Additionally, our temperatures will climb as well.
A high pressure system will continue to sit across the Midwest which means that our humidity will continue to remain low throughout Friday. As winds steadily turn out of the east, our sky conditions will go from mostly cloudy and overcast to mostly clear by the afternoon hours on Friday.
Temperatures are still going to remain seasonal if not slightly cooler than average on Friday despite the expected sunshine. However, by Saturday through Sunday, our temperatures are going to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.
We remain dry for the weekend with our next chance for rain arriving Monday and continuing into Tuesday.