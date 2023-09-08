Clearing out the clouds for the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
After clouds stuck around Thursday and Friday, our sky conditions are going to become more sunny as we head into the weekend. Though we'll add stray rain chances through the weekend, most of the weekend is going to be not only dry but warmer.
A high pressure system will continue to sit overhead as we head into the rest of Friday and will stick around through the weekend. As we move into Friday afternoon, clouds will start to clear from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will be able to climb into the mid 70s Saturday.
Saturday night into Sunday morning, we may see isolated showers move through the forecast area. We'll keep partly cloudy conditions for Sunday with rain chances returning overnight and sticking with us into Monday.
The best chance for rain on Monday will be through the morning hours but we may see wrap around showers Monday mid to late afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.