Clerk's office gives recommendations to prepare voters for Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Election Day is coming up quickly, and the city of Madison Clerk's Office has a few recommendations to prepare voters for Tuesday.

On the ballot this election is the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice along with municipal, state and school board races. There are also two bail referenda. Voters can review what's on their ballot this year on myvote.wi.gov.

First, the clerk's office urges voters confirm their polling place.

Remember that the address on a voter's ID doesn't matter. The clerk's office says election officials checking IDs are trying to verify the voters identity. Several types of IDs are acceptable, and there is still time to get a free voting ID through the Wisconsin DMV.

Anyone voting for the first time or who has moved since voting last must update their voter registration. Voters can register at their polling place on Tuesday by bringing proof of residence. Proof of residence includes a utility bill, bank statement or university ID, to name a few.

The clerk's office reminds voters absentee ballots have to be returned by election day to be counted. If a voter still has an absentee ballot, it should be dropped off with election officials on Tuesday. The status of absentee ballots can be tracked online.