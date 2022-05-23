Click It or Ticket campaign starts across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Summer is approaching, and so is travel season. Along with it comes a national campaign urging seatbelt use.
The Click It or Ticket campaign begins May 23 and ends June 5. Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are participating in the crackdown on drivers and passengers not using seatbelts.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, buckling up is a quick and easy step to help in your chances of surviving a car crash.
“Not wearing a seat belt can have tragic consequences. We are seeing a rise in deadly crashes across the country. Click It or Ticket is a critical awareness campaign to remind every Wisconsinite why it’s so important to always buckle up,” State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.
WisDOT reports half of those who die in crashes in Wisconsin were not wearing seat belts. At the same time, a seat belt survey found 88% of Wisconsinites used seat belts in 2021, which is under the national average of 90%.
“Our goal with Click It or Ticket is to save lives, not just hand out tickets. Ultimately, we would rather write a warning or citation than make a death notification,” Superintendent Burrell said. “Every time we talk about the importance of using a seat belt, we have a chance to save a life. Help us achieve zero deaths in Wisconsin this summer and beyond. Always buckle your seat belt. Every trip, every time.”