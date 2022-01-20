 Skip to main content
Closing arguments begin in Chandler Halderson's double murder trial

MADISON (WKOW) — Closing arguments have started in Chandler Halderson's double murder trial. 

Halderson is on trial for the killing and dismembering of both his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, after he initially reported them missing in July. 

Closing arguments began after the prosecution rested its case, followed immediately by the defense resting without calling any witnesses to the stand. Halderson decided not to testify in his own trial. 

After closing arguments, the case will be handed over to jurors for deliberations. 

