Closing arguments complete in Khari Sanford homicide trial

MADISON (WKOW) — The case of man accused of killing a Madison physician and her husband is now in the hands of the jury.
Both the prosecution and defense closed their cases in Khari Sanford's double homicide trial Monday afternoon. The defense closed its case without any witnesses nor Sanford taking the stand.
Earlier in the day, Judge Ellen Berz warned both counsel teams of Sanford "acting out" during recess.
Sanford is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide for the 2020 murders of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre in the UW Arboretum.
Prosecuting attorney Tim Verhoff asked the jury not to rely on any single witness during deliberations, rather asking jurors to think of the case as a puzzle with a couple of pieces missing. He warned they may never know Sanford's motive for killing but claims Sanford had the means and opportunity to commit such a crime.
Defense attorney Crystal Vera told the court that Sanford isn't the person the prosecution wants them to believe, and that he had no reason to kill. She says he was a typical teen in an atypical situation.
Vera also argues that one of the prosecution's key witnesses, Ali'jah Larrue, has motivation to lie. Vera told jurors that the state has not met its burden of proof, by relying on circumstantial evidence and choosing to leave some questions about the case open.