Closing arguments conclude in Halderson trial, case now goes to the jury

MADISON (WKOW) — Closing arguments in Chandler Halderson's double murder trial have concluded.
Halderson is on trial for killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, after he originally reported them missing in July.
The prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments after wrapping their cases on Thursday morning. The defense wrapped their case without calling any witnesses and Halderson decided not to testify.
Prosecuting attorney Andrea Raymond briefly went through the timeline of events spoken about throughout the trial, again reminding jurors of pieces of evidence and the alleged lies Halderson told.
Defense attorney Crystal Vera questioned whether or not the prosecution proved intent, not motive, in order to charge Halderson with first-degree intentional homicide. Specifically, she points to some of the lies as being irrelevant and states the jury does not know definitively how Bart or Krista died.
She also stated that Halderson would never have testified, despite having said his testimony would be a "game-day move." The decision was as a result of the prosecution painting Halderson as a liar.
Now, after a near month long trial that was temporarily suspended due to Halderson testing positive for COVID-19, the case goes to the jury.