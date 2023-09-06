Closure announced in Madison for Broom/Wilson Reconstruction project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison says outbound South Broom Street will be closed from West Wilson Street to John Nolen Drive for construction starting Wednesday.
The city is reconstructing the railroad crossing as a part of the Broom/Wilson Reconstruction project.
City officials say that outbound traffic on South Bassett Street will be detoured using West Doty Street to North Bedford Street to North Shore Drive.
The closure is set to end Sept. 16.
You can learn more about the project on the city's website.