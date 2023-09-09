Clouds increasing Saturday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a pleasant Saturday, clouds are going to be increasing throughout the overnight hours into Sunday leading to a more partly cloudy day to end the weekend. Additionally, we'll add isolated rain chances Sunday, Sunday and Monday as a little bit of moisture moves through the Midwest.
Clouds will continue to increase ahead of a chance for stray showers overnight going into Sunday. Those who live farther north will have a better chance to get rain overnight with totals possibly up to a 0.25".
The shower activity wraps up by the mid morning hours on Sunday and we dry out. However, we'll add back isolated shower chances beginning in the mid afternoon hours. We'll continue to keep stray rain chance overnight Sunday into Monday as well.
Highs on Sunday will range from the low to mid 70s.