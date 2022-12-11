Cloudy but quiet end to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Mild and overcast conditions stick around ahead of another mix chance by next midweek.
Areas of light fog this morning with a drier set up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy in the low 30s tonight. Monday will be similar with cloudy skies in the mid to upper 30s.
Most of Tuesday will be dry, but by the evening, a rain/snow mix will likely develops. A rain/mix continues Wednesday before we get on the cold side of the system with a shot at some additional light snow by Thursday through Friday night. At this point, the highest chance for shoveling by late-week is in central and northern Wisconsin.