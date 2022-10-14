Cloudy start to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is within our grasp and to kick it off, we'll sit under cloudy conditions with mixed precipitation showers possible. The rest of the weekend won't be as cloudy however, we're not quite done with scattered mixed precipitation showers.
A quick moving low will skate through the forecast area, bringing southern Wisconsin the chance for low 50s along with enough energy to squeeze out scattered to isolated, mixed precipitation showers. Much like on Thursday, they will be hit or miss with little to no accumulation of either snow or rain.
Saturday there'll be a bit more sunshine with similar temperatures during the daytime.
It's on Sunday that we may see the return of cloud cover along with the chance for a scattered shower or two.
Next week, we start off in the low to mid 40s.