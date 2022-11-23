Cloudy Thanksgiving but a sunny Black Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Thanksgiving is almost here, and it looks like conditions are going to be generally quiet, but there'll be a chance for one or two showers. For those looking ahead to doing some shopping on Black Friday, the weather will be perfect! And travel conditions through the weekend do look to be generally quiet as well.
Wednesday is going to be a good day for those who are going to travel; southern Wisconsin will stay quiet and dry with increasing clouds as the day unfolds. Farther north, fog could develop and stick around through the mid-morning hours which may pose some travel problems. However, sky conditions are going to remain quiet.
Thanksgiving will be cloudy across all of Wisconsin with isolated, light showers possible starting in the late morning and lasting through the early evening hours. Not everyone will see a shower but if you do, accumulations will be on the lighter side with a few tenths of an inch expected.
40s are expected for highs on Thanksgiving and Black Friday; Black Friday weather conditions will start of cloudy but then quickly clear becoming sunny with winds out of the northwest.
Saturday will stay quiet, sunny and warm with temperatures, once again, climbing into the upper 40s/low 50s.