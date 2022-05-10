 Skip to main content
Clyman man severely injured in tractor accident

Clyman tractor incident
Courtesy of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office

CLYMAN (WKOW) — A man is seriously hurt after being run over by a tractor in Dodge County Monday morning. 

According to Dodge County Sherriff Dale Schmidt, authorities responded to County Highway J in Clyman for a report of a man run over by a tractor. 

Schmidt said the 67-year-old man was starting a tractor he was working on. The machine was in gear and when started it "began moving immediately," running him over and driving through a wall of a shed before hitting a tree. 

The man was taken by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries. 

