Clyman man severely injured in tractor accident

CLYMAN (WKOW) — A man is seriously hurt after being run over by a tractor in Dodge County Monday morning.
According to Dodge County Sherriff Dale Schmidt, authorities responded to County Highway J in Clyman for a report of a man run over by a tractor.
Schmidt said the 67-year-old man was starting a tractor he was working on. The machine was in gear and when started it "began moving immediately," running him over and driving through a wall of a shed before hitting a tree.
The man was taken by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries.