Co-defendants convicted in Anisa Scott's death start appeals process

MADISON (WKOW) — Two co-defendants sentenced in the 2020 death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott are starting the appeals process.
Online court records for Andre Brown and Perion Carreon show they filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief. This notice of intent has to be filed within 20 days of sentencing and kicks off the appellate process. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, post-conviction relief can include attempting to reduce a sentence or reversing a lower court's decision.
Earlier in September, Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision, while Carreon was given 30 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision.
The third co-defendant charged in Scott's death, Jerry Ward, is scheduled to go to trial in November.