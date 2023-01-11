CO2 shortage continuing to impact beer production, breweries tapping into new resources

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) — Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is an ingredient in beer, and a continuing shortage of it could be bad news for brew lovers. The issue, though, has pushed some breweries to tap into new resources.
How is CO2 used in beer?
Daniel Carey is the brewmaster at New Glarus Brewing Company. He's been with the business for 30 years. He said carbon dioxide puts the bubbles and foam into your brew and keeps it from tasting stale.
"CO2 is considered to be an inert gas. It helps prevent or minimize the staling of beer. Beers like bread— it gets stale over time," Carey said.
Keeping air out of the beer is important, so Carey said they need a lot of CO2.
He said a barrel is 31 gallons, and they need about six or seven pounds of CO2 per barrel of beer produced.
"We need a lot of CO2. Last year, there was a shortage of CO2. This meant that, of course, the price went up a lot, you know, double," Carey said. "It certainly affected us. We had to wait maybe days or a week to get CO2. So, we had to shut down production for days to make sure that we could get CO2."
What caused the CO2 shortage?
When issues like this fizz up, Carey said they simply have to go with the flow.
He said the fundamental reason this is happening is that as supply goes down, the demand goes up — but it's not all that simple.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there was a drop in oil production and gas use. Carey said gasoline is partly ethanol, and ethanol produces much CO2. He said when gasoline production went down, so did the ethanol production, contributing to the decrease of CO2.
"Also, with the war in Ukraine, there was uncertainty around natural gas availability," Carey said.
Additionally, Carey explained fertilizer shortages played a role.
"All of these things came together as a perfect storm, the war in Ukraine, COVID, and shortages that came out of that and changing customer demands and logistics meant that CO2 was — poof — unavailable," he said.
What is New Glarus Brewing Company doing to alleviate the problem?
In 2017, Carey said he was watching the news with his wife when he saw the US Government decide to pull out of the Paris Agreement — an initiative to tackle climate change and its negative impacts.
"I looked at that, and I said, 'Oh, this isn't good,'" he said.
Because of that, the company invested in a CO2 recovery plant. Carey said as the business has grown, they have reached a critical point where it's on the border of being a good investment or not.
But he said he has been watching the technology change and decided to go for it.
"We didn't purchase the machine for the purpose of dealing with uncertainty of CO2. We did it because we thought it was a good investment for the environment. And we just got lucky that as the CO2 shortage hit, this machine was starting up, meaning that we're now collecting our own CO2," he said.
Carey said the company is nearly 80% self-sustainable, but there were still days or weeks they couldn't get their hands on CO2.
He said since the issue began, they had to raise prices and even pause production.