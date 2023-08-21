 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Coach bus knocks down power pole, closes Madison street over weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A stretch of Madison road was shut down after a coach bus hit two trees, a power line and a street light Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Dutch Mill Road as it turns into Femrite Drive.

The bus took out a tree, light pole and power line and stopped when it hit a second tree. The crash also took out power to a nearby home.

When Madison fire crews arrived, charged power lines were lying on the bus.

The driver stayed in the bus while fire and Madison Gas & Electric crews cleared the scene.

The driver said they'd take themselves to a clinic, and no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

