Coach bus knocks down power pole, closes Madison street over weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- A stretch of Madison road was shut down after a coach bus hit two trees, a power line and a street light Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Dutch Mill Road as it turns into Femrite Drive.
The bus took out a tree, light pole and power line and stopped when it hit a second tree. The crash also took out power to a nearby home.
When Madison fire crews arrived, charged power lines were lying on the bus.
The driver stayed in the bus while fire and Madison Gas & Electric crews cleared the scene.
The driver said they'd take themselves to a clinic, and no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.