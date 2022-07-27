Coach: Whitewater basketball player's sudden death cardiac-related

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The coach of standout UW-Whitewater basketball player Derek Gray told 27 News the player's sudden death took place at a basketball camp on campus and was cardiac-related.
"It was a cardiac event," UW-Whitewater Men's Basketball Coach Pat Miller told 27 News. "He had a blockage."
Miller said more than 100 children ages 10 through 17 were attending the camp Sunday and being treated to pizza courtside as Gray, other players, counselors and coaches played on the court.
"He was not labored, there was nothing we saw," Miller said of the 20-year-old Gray.
Miller told 27 News when Gray collapsed, he thought the player experienced a seizure. Miller said emergency responders arrived quickly and campers were escorted out of the facility without becoming aware of the player's worsening condition.
"It was just a very surreal situation where you're thinking, 'Okay, he's going to be all right,' and then you're very scared and the longer it went on, it became apparent that this was extraordinarily serious," Miller told 27 News.
"I've been around for a long time, I've seen a lot of different things," Miller said. "It was one of the most traumatic things I've ever been a part of."
Miller told 27 News Gray's basketball career was ascending after a breakout freshman year. He said Division 1 schools had interested in Gray.
Miller also said Gray was a leader and an intelligent, inquisitive student-athlete. "He was a guy that everyone liked, looked up to. He's a guy I truly loved."
Gray had a summer job at Whitewater Manufacturing as an assembler. Company President Crystal Singer said he was skilled and brought positivity to the workforce.
"He was always happy," Singer said. "He was always in a good mood."
Singer said Gray's sudden death was a shock at the plant. "Everybody here was just devastated."
Before attending UW-Whitewater, Gray attended Madison's La Follette High School and helped the basketball team to banner seasons, along with his twin brother and older brother.
"On behalf of Principal Mat [Thompson] and all [La Follette] High School Staff, it is with a profound sense of sadness that the La Follette community mourns the unexpected loss of former Lancer, Derek Gray," Assistant Principal Cullen Haskins wrote in a statement. "Derek was a giant of La Follette basketball and Lancer athletics, and was at his best in the toughest games and most challenging moments. He was a true "gamer". His toughness and tenacity on the court will always be remembered, and his kindness and smile off the court forever missed. As a well known student-athlete and basketball standout, his presence and impact on the La Follette community was far-reaching. His life, both on and off the court, had an enormous impact on all those who knew him. As we process this tremendous loss for our community, we ask you to join us in keeping Derek’s friends, teammates, and family in our thoughts."
"I think it's important for his Mom and his family to know how valued he was and appreciated he was," Miller said.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.