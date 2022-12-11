Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan makes a stop in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The holidays are filled with tradition, and Coca-Cola has a tradition of its own. This year, Coca-Cola’s 25th edition of the Holiday Caravan rolled into the Wilderness Resort.
The Wisconsin Dells stop was one of 33 the caravan is making in the U.S. and Canada.
People could see the Christmas-themed Coca-Cola semi-truck Sunday, take a picture with Santa and sample Coca-Cola products.
Heidi Fendos, spokesperson for Wilderness Resort, said the event had several traditional holiday activities, including cookie decorating, crafts making and Toys for Tots donation bins for children in the Wisconsin Dells area.