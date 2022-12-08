'Cocktails for a Cause' benefits Rock County Cancer Coalition this holiday season

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A local hospitality group kicks off a campaign that benefits a group working to support people diagnosed with cancer.
All throughout December, anyone who dines at a restaurant that is part of the Geronimo Hospitality Group can order a specialty cocktail and the proceeds go toward the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
“The Rock County Cancer Coalition is very special to us and we’re happy to be able to give back to those who need it most, especially during the holiday season,” said Klaus Nitsch, senior vice president of restaurant operations at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Every year we’re inspired by our guests who come together to support this great cause.”
Each of the three specialty cocktails are made with Tito's Handmade Vodka. For every cocktail ordered, Tito's will make a $1 donation up to $3,000.
The drinks are called the Winter Mule, Grinch's Christmas Punch, and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
- Bessie’s Diner inside JVL Airport
- Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
- Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
- Truk’t
- Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian
- The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin
- Beloit Club
To learn more about Geronimo Hospitality Group’s restaurants serving cocktails for a cause in December, visit their website.