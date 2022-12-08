 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'Cocktails for a Cause' benefits Rock County Cancer Coalition this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Cocktails for a Cause
Sara Maslar-Donar

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A local hospitality group kicks off a campaign that benefits a group working to support people diagnosed with cancer. 

All throughout December, anyone who dines at a restaurant that is part of the Geronimo Hospitality Group can order a specialty cocktail and the proceeds go toward the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

“The Rock County Cancer Coalition is very special to us and we’re happy to be able to give back to those who need it most, especially during the holiday season,” said Klaus Nitsch, senior vice president of restaurant operations at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Every year we’re inspired by our guests who come together to support this great cause.” 

Each of the three specialty cocktails are made with Tito's Handmade Vodka. For every cocktail ordered, Tito's will make a $1 donation up to $3,000.

The drinks are called the Winter Mule, Grinch's Christmas Punch, and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate.

Here is a list of participating restaurants: 

  • Bessie’s Diner inside JVL Airport
  • Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
  • Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
  • Truk’t
  • Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian
  • The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin
  • Beloit Club

To learn more about Geronimo Hospitality Group’s restaurants serving cocktails for a cause in December, visit their website.