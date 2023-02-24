Coffee roaster catches fire at EVP Coffee on Madison's near east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A gas-powered bean roaster caught fire Friday morning at a near east side coffee shop, according to the Madison Fire Department.
The department reports baristas called about the fire around 9:15 a.m. at the EVP Coffee on E. Washington Avenue.
Crews arrived to find the fire contained to the roaster and a section of ductwork above it.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and made sure there were no signs of fire anywhere else in the building.
The incident temporarily shut down E. Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street.