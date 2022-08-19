Cola the golden doodle joins UW Health Kids team

MADISON (WKOW) — American Family Children’s Hospital recently welcomed its newest staff member, Cola the golden doodle.
Cola is two and originally from Georgia, and his resume boasts professional training to work in healthcare settings and with a handler to provide comfort to children during treatment.
His first day was August first, and he joins Kiko — a three-year-old golden doodle — who joined child life staff in September 2021.
Cola and Kiko are part of the Canine Health and Medical Pals program, known as CHAMPs, which is made possible thanks to the hospital's partnership with a Georgia non-profit. Canine Assistants pairs one of their trained dogs with a facility handler, then matches them with a hospital to help patients cope with the stresses of their stay.
“Cola and Kiko are the only two facility dogs in the state of Wisconsin,” said Julie Auenson, manager of child life services with UW Health Kids. “We’ve already seen the great benefits of Kiko sitting with a child as they get blood drawn or have a stressful procedure, so we are thrilled Cola is joining the team.”
Cola will live with Katie Markowski, a UW Health Kids child life specialist, and come to work with her each day. Cola will work with the pediatric palliative care team, who help patients who are living with serious illness like cancer or heart failure. These patients often stay for an extended period, so they'll get to know him well, Markowski said.
“Palliative care can be difficult work but there is a chance for a strong and loving connection to be made during a really complicated time,” said Markowski. “We are excited that Cola will be an important part of our coping plans and interventions for patients and families.”
She said Cola joining the hospital is really important because of dog's ability to build loving and trusting bonds with patients. Markowski said Cola's calm and deliberate demeanor makes him a great fit for the palliative care team, saying he's great at laying on kids' beds with them and putting his head near their hand so they can pet him.
"He brings a lot of peace and calm into a room," she said.
Kiko currently works with patients at the Diagnostic and Therapy Center, specializing in supporting kids who are going through a difficult procedure or who need help getting up and moving.
“Kiko has been here for almost a year, and she is a wonderful addition to the team,” she said. “Kiko helps patients feel less stressed while they receive these treatments, and it never gets old watching her make kids smile.”
Markowski said Cola and Kiko are already great friends in and out of work.
"They already have quite the bond," she said. "They're very professional at work, but at home and play, they love to run and chase each other, play ball with each other. It's very sweet to see them as friends and colleagues."
CHAMPs is funded entirely through philanthropic donations. Each dog has an individual sponsor. Cola is sponsored by the Comer Family Foundation.
The program is also partnered with the UW Veterinary Clinic, which will take care of the dog’s medical and infection control needs.
Like any new employee, Cola is getting used to his role, and it will take some time for him to complete his onboarding and get acclimated. He'll be visiting more patients starting this fall.