Cold ahead of light snow Monday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
WKOW (MADISON) - Temperatures are dropping into Sunday ahead of a chance for light snow into Monday night.
As our large system we've been tracking this past week exits to our east, we should see some peeks of sunshine later this afternoon. This will not aid temperatures though, as we'll only warm into the 10s. Wind chills today will likely remain in the single digits. Actual temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight.
We'll warm into the 20s for Monday ahead of our next weather system. This system looks to be small and only impact us late Monday through early Tuesday. During this time frame, light, fluffy snow will fall on parts of southern Wisconsin before we dry out into Tuesday morning.
Another system will approach us by the middle of this week, and this will drop temperatures and wind chills tremendously into Christmas weekend. More snow chances are possible through the end of the week.