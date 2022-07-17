Cold air funnels spotted in southern Wisconsin

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Even though severe weather was not in the forecast for Sunday, cold air funnels were spotted across southern Wisconsin. So what causes a storm, or even rain shower, to form a cold air funnel?
Makayla Bates captured a photo near Browntown Sunday afternoon of the cold air funnel that was also spotted in northern Illinois. Usually spotted in the Spring or Fall, when the sun warms up the lower levels of the atmosphere but cold air still remains in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
Even in the Summer they can develop. During Summer months, they may be found behind a cold front; behind the cold front there may still be enough, or pockets, of moisture and instability to support shower/thunderstorm development. Unlike with tornadoes, this circulation develops from the ground and is tilted vertically and may connect with the cloud above it.
Cold air funnels typically do not touch the ground. However, so do and usually cause minor, EF-0 damage.