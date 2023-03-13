Cold air moves in Tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - With fresh snow on the ground and skies beginning to clear, lows will drop into the single digits around the area. We could even see a few wind chills at -10 Tuesday morning! Make sure to bundle up at the bus stop!
Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures finally breaking just above freezing in the afternoon. Wednesday will become breezy and warmer as we top out well into the 40s late-day. We'll stay mild through Wednesday night as our next weather system moves over southern Wisconsin.
Rain will begin Wednesday night and stick with us through Thursday as temperatures slowly drop through the day. This system will likely stick around through the end of the week, providing the chance for a wintry mix on Friday as temperatures near the freezing mark. Light snow will be possible into Saturday before we dry out by Sunday.