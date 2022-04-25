Cold air settles in for the entire week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for a cool week with highs about 15-20 degrees below average each of the next four days.
Upper 20s tonight, so cover up or bring in any sensitive plants. Partly sunny in the mid 40s and a bit of a breeze again on Tuesday. Back below freezing Tuesday night and only in the mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Isolated shower chances late-day with a few more showers possible Thursday and then this weekend, too. Temps turn milder by the weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s.