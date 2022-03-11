Cold and breezy through Saturday, then a big warm up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to trend around 15-20° below normal for this time of year.
Highs will get tot he mid to upper 20s, but with a wind increasing with gusts up to 30 mph later today, wind chills will only get to the mid teens. Single digit lows tonight with sub-zero wind chills.
Similarly cold and breezy Saturday with highs in the mid 20s and wind chills in the mid teens. At least today and tomorrow will be plenty bright.
A clipper moves in late Saturday night along a warm front bringing up to a half inch of snow. Lowest totals look to be in southwestern Wisconsin with highest totals northeast of Madison.
The warm front causes our temps to soar Sunday to the upper 40s. Low 50s Monday and Tuesday with upper 50s on the way Wednesday and Thursday for St. Paddy's Day.