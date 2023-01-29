Cold and sunnier end to January

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The first month of 2023 will end with more sunshine and temperatures below average, the exact opposite way it began.
After about a half foot of snow fell on a lot of us yesterday, Sunday provides a great day to get outside and enjoy it. Bundle up, though, as wind chills will not make it out of the single digits today. However, as snow continues to move to our east this morning, cloud cover will follow it, and we'll see some sunshine this afternoon.
Temperatures overnight will drop to near zero, and they will likely not make it past ten degrees through Monday. Monday night will be the coldest of the week, with all of us expected to cool well below zero. A few flurries are possible as we end this month, but nothing will add to accumulations or create issues for us.
We'll warm back into the 20s as we enter into February on Wednesday, and a good amount of sunshine is expected for Groundhog Day. Right now, it looks like we'll stay mostly dry through the 7-day forecast, but we'll monitor a slight chance for snow next weekend.