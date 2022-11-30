Cold and windy set up, but it won't stay that way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for a temperature roller coaster ahead.
Much colder weather today with highs in the mid to upper 20s, but wind chills stay in the low to mid teens, with a strong breeze from the west gusting to 35 mph, so layer up! Clouds to start the morning with a stray flurry chance, then increasing sunshine this afternoon.
Back to the low teens tonight, but winds will slack off. Mostly sunny Thursday warming us to the mid 30s. Upper 40s Friday with a spotty, light rain/snow mix chance late Friday evening and overnight as another cold front passes through.
That'll drop temps again to start the weekend. Highs in the upper 20s Saturday and it'll be breezy. This is followed by a more pleasant Sunday in the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Another chance for a mix later on Monday.