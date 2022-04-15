Cold conditions last through Easter weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps trend more than 10° below average and with a wind, it'll feel even colder.
We'll get to the low to mid 40s, but with a breeze from the west gusting up to 30 mph, wind chills stay in the mid 30s. Granted, it's not as windy as the 40-55 mph gusts from Thursday. Otherwise, we're partly sunny with a passing sprinkle or flurry possible today, with the highest chance near the state line.
Clearing tonight, but staying breezy with temps in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Mostly to partly sunny in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s again. Easter Sunday starts sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter, but highs stay cool in the mid 40s.
A light rain/snow mix develops late Sunday evening into Monday with a dusting possible. That'll exit later Monday with temps staying cool in the low 40s. Upper 40s Tuesday with rain chances returning Tuesday night through Wednesday.