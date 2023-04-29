Cold end to April and start to May

Download 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The end of April is almost here and we'll continue to sit under the cooler than normal air along with a threat for a wintry mix. As we kick off May, the same low is going to keep cooler air and wintry mix through Tuesday of next week.
An upper level low is continuing to spin overhead as we end Saturday and move into Sunday. As we look ahead to Saturday night, the rain/snow mix returns as temperatures drop; the snow that will fall overnight will be minimal to none.
Sunday will start off with more snow than rain until temperatures warm, then the snow will turn to a wintry mix then rain as this low begins to exit. Our daytime highs are expected to linger in the low to mid 40s both Sunday and Monday.
By Tuesday, a high pressure system moves in and keeps our weather conditions quiet. Temperatures rebound into the 50s by Tuesday then 60s by Wednesday where they'll stay into next weekend.