Cold front moving in brings big weather changes

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions will still be fairly mild to start the day ahead of a few rain chances and a much colder trend.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers passing through late morning through mid-afternoon. We'll peak in the low to mid 60s by lunchtime before falling to the upper 50s later in the afternoon as the front moves by. Winds will turn from the north and pick up intensity, gusting up to 25 mph.
Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 30s late tonight and only recover to the low 50s on Friday with more clouds than sun. The first freeze of the season will be possible by late Friday night, so be thinking about protecting your gardens.
We'll warm through the weekend with sunshine returning. Highs climb to the upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s by Sunday. Mid to upper 60s move in next workweek.