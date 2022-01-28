Cold is back, but a steady warm up approaches

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An Arctic cold front pushed through late Thursday causing a drop in temperatures, but the cold won't last long.
With the temperature drop after Thursday's thaw, untreated pavement may be a bit slippery so be on the lookout for icy spots on driveways, sidewalks and side streets.
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper teens and wind chills in the mid to upper single digits. We turn frigid tonight down to -5. We'll recover to the low 20s under mostly to partly sunny skies and we'll jump to the mid 20s Sunday.
The warm up continues to start next week with highs around freezing Monday and getting to the mid 30s to start February. A system passes south of us on Wednesday bringing a chance for snow with colder conditions in the teens and low 20s.