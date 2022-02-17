Cold returns and lasts the rest of the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After the warmest temperatures of the year so far, wintry conditions return for much of the forecast.
After topping off at 46° on Wednesday, we'll only get to 21° this afternoon. With a breeze continuing, this time from the north, wind chills will stay in the low teens. Most stay dry with mostly cloudy skies, but spotty, light snow will be possible for our state line communities around 2-6 pm with another half inch or less possible.
Much colder tonight around 2° with sub-zero wind chills under clearing skies. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 28°, though wind chills will only be in the teens as a breeze picks back up from the south gusting up to 30 mph.
Another shot for light snow late Friday evening and overnight with less than an inch from an incoming clipper system. The weekend starts seasonal with highs in the upper 20s Saturday, jumping to the upper 40s Sunday!