Cold spell ends this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow comes to an end this morning, ahead of a big warm up through the last week of 2022.
Flurries and light snow will continue through the mid-morning hours, only amounting to a dusting for most of us. Areas near the Mississippi River could see up to an inch. Watch for slick spots on the roads this morning, but we'll see sunshine this afternoon that should aid in some melting. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 10s today before we drop to almost 0 again tonight.
Sunshine will lead us through Tuesday as southerly winds pick up and we enter into a warming trend. Tomorrow will warm into the 20s before Wednesday sees us finally lifting above freezing, and Thursday will warm well into the 40s! By Thursday, we'll be tracking on and off rain chances through the end of the year. There is a chance some of the precipitation could transition to snow as we enter the new year on Sunday.