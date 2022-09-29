 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood
of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Cold start with a steady warm up ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
High temps today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A frost advisory until 8 am then sunny conditions and a light wind from the south warms us into the weekend.

Temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s this morning with a few areas of fog forming as well, otherwise dry and bright with temps in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. We'll only fall to the low 40s tonight ahead of even warmer conditions Friday in the mid to upper 60s with full sunshine.

For the first time in two months, we finally have a dry weekend. Temperatures look pleasant with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next chance for rain doesn't arrive until next midweek.

Tags

Recommended for you