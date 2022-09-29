Cold start with a steady warm up ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A frost advisory until 8 am then sunny conditions and a light wind from the south warms us into the weekend.
Temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s this morning with a few areas of fog forming as well, otherwise dry and bright with temps in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. We'll only fall to the low 40s tonight ahead of even warmer conditions Friday in the mid to upper 60s with full sunshine.
For the first time in two months, we finally have a dry weekend. Temperatures look pleasant with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next chance for rain doesn't arrive until next midweek.