Cold sticks around through Easter

MADISON (WKOW) - Winds will stay strong tonight, but will slowly weaken into the overnight hours Friday morning.
Partly cloudy and breezy tonight in the upper 20s with wind chills in the low 20s. Back to the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s on Friday with a few flurries or sprinkles possible. Dry weather returns through the weekend with sunnier skies. Low 40s on Saturday and upper 40s for Easter Sunday.
Temperatures are showing signs of finally warming back up late next week. Highs should make it back in the 50s or 60s by Next Thursday/Friday.