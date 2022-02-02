Cold trend through the rest of the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a taste of early spring weather to start February, wintry conditions return for the next several days.
Tuesday was the warmest day of the year with a high of 43° in Madison, but you'll need the heavy coats again with highs only in the teens today and wind chills topping off in the single digits.
Otherwise, we'll have cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze from the north as a strong storm system passes far south of our area. Far southeastern Wisconsin along and south of I-43 may see a half inch to an inch of accumulation causing slippery roads, but the rest of the state misses out on any snow.
Colder tonight in the low single digits and wind chills below zero. Plenty of sunshine returns Thursday as high pressure takes over, but we stay chilly with temperatures only getting to the low teens. Upper teens and partly sunny Friday with temps jumping to the mid to upper 20s this weekend.